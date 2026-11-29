With just a few weeks left before the grand finale, Bigg Boss 20 is entering its final stretch, but the drama inside the house is far from over. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan lost his cool with Kanika Mann, giving her an angry stare as he addressed her shifting reactions and repeated focus on Qazi Touqeer. He also brought up the much-discussed late-night conversation between ScoutOP and Gullu, which had gone viral, turning it into a lesson for the YouTuber.

Salman Khan's intense stare at Kanika Mann

In the latest episode ofBB20, which aired on November 28, Khan confronted Kanika about her repeated focus on Qazi. He pointed out her constant involvement in the arguments with Qazi and her various interactions with her friends Gullu and Love, where she'll be going on about the other housemates in the most negative way.

He then revisited the issue Kanika had raised over Qazi’s dance step during the dance performance task. Khan questioned why she had made an issue of the move when there was nothing wrong with it. He advised her to speak up if Qazi genuinely did something inappropriate, rather than turning every situation involving him into a controversy.

He said, “Do whatever you want inside the house, but don’t bring that attitude here. Don’t take digs at me. It makes no difference to me. If you had the sense, you would have taken this positively, but you lack common sense.”

Khan’s angry stare came during his interaction with Love over the much-discussed “Love Day” remark, which had sparked controversy inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. As Salman addressed the issue and brought Kanika into the conversation, she began explaining her position, prompting his reaction.

Salman Khan lashes out at ScoutOP

Khan then confronted ScoutOP (Tanmay) about his late-night conversation with Gullu, in which the two discussed their fellow contestant Love. Scout expressed frustration about the time he had spent with Love. He also described how she used to care for him, including making sure he ate on time, cleaning his clothes and applying oil to his hair.

The host played the clip for the housemates and questioned Scout for blaming Love. He told him, “You have thrown Love under the bus. Pura bill aapne Love pe faada hai.”

Salman also questioned Scout’s intentions, suggesting that he was trying to present himself as innocent to viewers.

The situation turned emotional when Love broke down after watching the footage and walked away from the discussion.

The confrontation is set to continue in the upcoming Sunday’s episode. In the latest promo, Salman tells Scout that he has damaged Love’s reputation. When Scout tries to defend himself, Salman asks, “Is this the conversation that I have had? You and Gullu had this conversation. That girl has affected you so much that you have lost the plot.”

About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 and airs daily on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. OTT viewers can stream episodes on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. Weekend Ka Vaar episodes air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m.