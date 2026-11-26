India's defence transformation must go beyond acquiring advanced military platforms and focus on building indigenous technologies, strengthening domestic supply chains and preparing the armed forces for the rapidly changing nature of warfare, senior military leaders and defence policymakers said while speaking at Defence Partnership Days 2026 in association with WION Defence Pulse on Thursday (November 26) in New Delhi.

From artificial intelligence (AI) and data-centric warfare to indigenous manufacturing, unmanned systems and maritime preparedness, the discussions highlighted India's push to build a self-reliant defence ecosystem capable of meeting present operational requirements while preparing for future conflicts. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani said India's defence preparedness could not be measured merely by the strength of its armed forces or the sophistication of its military inventory, but by its ability to adapt to rapidly changing threats and technological advancements. "Our challenge, therefore, is simply not to acquire systems but to continuously adapt, modify them, change them and, if possible, reinvent them to our own requirements," he said.

Atmanirbharta and the need for strategic autonomy

Reducing dependence on foreign technologies and strengthening domestic supply chains emerged as a common theme across the discussions. General Subramani described self-reliance through three principles: "the ability to decide, the capability to act and the capacity to endure". Warning that access to technology and supply chains could no longer be taken for granted, he called for greater indigenous capabilities to manufacture, sustain and repair military equipment. "Technology can be denied, switched off at the press of a button," he said.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor (Retd), Director General of the Centre for Aerospace and Strategic Studies, echoed the argument, saying India's defence ambitions must extend beyond assembling platforms domestically. "Sovereignty is therefore not achieved merely through local assembly," Kapoor said, stressing the importance of controlling critical technologies, components and supply chains. Referring to Operation Sindoor in May 2025, he highlighted the role of air defence systems, counter-drone technology and electronic warfare, citing the indigenous Akash Air Defence System as an example of India's growing capabilities. He also recalled the Kargil conflict, which reinforced the importance of timely intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan similarly stressed that India's national security could not be held hostage to external dependencies. He said domestic manufacturers must work with the armed forces as co-developers rather than merely suppliers. "Our responsibility is twofold. To maintain a Navy that can fight and win today and prepare for a challenging and complex tomorrow. In both, we must be able to fight, sustain and adapt without being constrained by any external dependencies," he said.

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AI, data and the changing nature of warfare

Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data integration and autonomous systems were among the other major focus areas. Lt General Harsh Chhibber, Director General of Information Systems, said the Indian Army had designated 2026 and 2027 as the years of networking and data centricity under its broader Decade of Transformation. He outlined three pillars for operational AI adoption: robust governance, resilient networks and sovereign AI orchestration. The Army aims to develop its own sovereign data and machine learning capabilities, allowing it to train, test, deploy and monitor military large language models and tactical algorithms without external vendor dependence.

However, Chhibber stressed that AI must support military decision-making rather than replace human command.

"Command responsibility is absolute in the military," he said, adding that AI should be deployed where decisions are frequent and repeatable and where the technology offers meaningful operational value. Former Vice Chief of Army Staff SK Saini highlighted the growing complexity of modern warfare, saying the distinction between air and ground warfare was increasingly blurring into low-altitude airspace, the electromagnetic spectrum, cyberspace and the information domain.

He called for India to focus on the economics of war, particularly in air defence, while strengthening drone and counter-drone capabilities. "The myth of a short war is misplaced," Saini said, underlining the need for sustained operational preparedness. He also called for stronger surveillance architecture and faster information-sharing across military command structures. "The side that sees first understands faster," he said, identifying AI, cybersecurity, data and indigenous capabilities as four essential areas for the Indian Army's transformation.

Defence industry and indigenous manufacturing

While military leaders outlined operational requirements, Secretary of the Department of Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar highlighted India's progress in strengthening its domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem. "We have achieved a lot and we are in the right direction," Kumar said, pointing to rising domestic production, exports and private-sector participation.

He said 75 per cent of the defence acquisition capital budget had been earmarked for Indian companies, up from 55 per cent in 2021. Around 90 per cent of the annual defence acquisition budget was currently being utilised for acquisitions from Indian companies, he added. India's domestic defence production crossed Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the last financial year, while exports exceeded Rs 38,000 crore. Production could approach Rs 2 lakh crore in the current financial year. Kumar also highlighted the participation of around 20,000 MSMEs in the defence ecosystem and called for greater investment in aero engines, propulsion systems, seeker sensors, advanced materials and semiconductors.

Air Marshal DP Hirani, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Policy, Perspective Plans and Force Development), said defence budgets and policies must translate into timely contracts, products and operational capabilities. He called for Indian companies, startups and academic institutions to become development partners from the early stages, with stronger collaboration between the armed forces, DRDO, research institutions and public and private industries. "Self-reliance is not an end in itself. It is a means to preserve operational freedom, resilience and strategic autonomy," Hirani said. He also called for faster development of counter-drone capabilities, including electronic, kinetic and directed-energy options, to address emerging aerial threats.

Operational readiness and maritime security

Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia, Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force, said modern military capability depended on more than sophisticated equipment. Integration, training, maintenance and resilience were equally important. "Capability is equipment, training and expertise, maintainability, robustness, and reliability. The absence of any one of them reduces capability," he said. Walia warned that military networks could be jammed, interfered with or misled, making redundancy and alternative operational arrangements essential. He also stressed that technological advances must translate into standard operating procedures, logistics and maintenance capabilities.

General Subramani similarly called for military platforms to be designed with modularity, common interfaces and open architecture, allowing them to accommodate technological upgrades throughout their operational lives. Admiral Swaminathan highlighted the importance of maritime security to India's economic interests, noting that nearly 95 per cent of the country's trade by volume and over 70 per cent by value move through the sea. India also imports nearly 89 per cent of its crude oil. "Disruptions in the Gulf showed how quickly events at sea are felt ashore. For India, maritime security equals economic security," he said.

The Navy Chief highlighted India's progress in indigenous warship construction, with more than 100 warships delivered across 20 classes over six decades. However, he flagged gaps in specialised equipment and propulsion systems, particularly marine gas turbines and high-powered marine diesel engines. He also said India should aim to become one of the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047. "Make in India, design in India and repair in India must therefore develop together," Swaminathan said, calling for greater investment in AI, autonomous systems, sensors, advanced materials and software.

Defence artnership Days focuses on industry collaboration

The two-day Defence Partnership Days 2026, being held on November 26 and 27 at the Indian Army's Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, aims to strengthen engagement between the armed forces and India's defence industry. Kapoor said around 1,000 meetings had been scheduled during the event, providing service representatives and companies opportunities to discuss procurement requirements, import substitution, indigenisation and operational challenges.