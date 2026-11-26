India’s push to build its own defence equipment must extend beyond manufacturing platforms at home and include control over the technologies, components and supply chains to sustain them, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor (Retd) said on Thursday (Nov 26). Kapoor, Director General of the Centre for Aerospace and Strategic Studies, was delivering the opening remarks at the Defence Partnership Days 2026 in association with WION Defence Pulse. He said India had made progress in defence production but still needed to strengthen its ability to design, upgrade and maintain military equipment without depending on uncertain foreign supplies.

Operation Sindoor, Kargil underlines need for indigenous capabilities

Referring to May 2025 Operation Sindoor, Kapoor pointed to the role of air defence systems, counter-drone technology and electronic warfare in dealing with changing aerial threats. He cited the indigenous Akash Air Defence System as an example of the capabilities India has developed, noting its role alongside other systems in a layered defence network.

He also recalled the Kargil conflict, saying that it highlighted the critical importance of timely intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The lessons from that conflict led to a renewed emphasis on developing better surveillance and information gathering capabilities, he said.

“The ability to see, understand, and respond to developments on the battlefield cannot be left to uncertain access to external technologies,” Kapoor said.

‘Sovereignty is not achieved merely through local assembly’

A military platform may be built in India, but dependence on foreign engines, electronics, specialised materials and spare parts can constrain the country’s ability to maintain and upgrade it, Kapoor warned.

“Sovereignty is therefore not achieved merely through local assembly,” he said, stressing that self-reliance also meant owning critical technologies and supply chains and being able to support equipment throughout its service life.

He pointed to the Indian Navy’s shipbuilding programme and reforms introduced by the Department of Defence Production as examples of what sustained investment in domestic capabilities could achieve.

Two-day Defence Partnership Days 2026 event aims for ‘concrete outcomes’

Speaking about Defence Partnership Days 2026 in Delhi, Kapoor said around 1,000 meetings have been scheduled over two days, with service representatives expected to hold up to 20 meetings of 20 minutes each. The discussions are intended to give companies a clearer understanding of the armed forces’ requirements, including import substitution, procurement projects, indigenisation and operational challenges. MSMEs and startups will also get an opportunity to present technologies that could have defence applications.

“I sincerely hope that the interactions during these two days will lead to new ideas, useful connections, technology partnerships, and most importantly, concrete outcomes,” Kapoor said.

He said the event should become a continuing link between the armed forces that use defence equipment and the companies that design and manufacture it.