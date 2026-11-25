India's efforts to digitise rural property ownership could have implications that extend well beyond land administration. As the government accelerates the implementation of the SVAMITVA scheme, the creation of verified digital property records is also bringing attention to a critical prerequisite for real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation: establishing reliable, verifiable ownership of underlying assets.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has asked states and Union Territories to complete the implementation of the SVAMITVA scheme in mission mode by March 31, 2027. At a national review meeting held in New Delhi on November 20, 2026, the ministry reported that drone surveys had been completed in 3.28 lakh villages, while 3.47 crore property cards had been generated for 2.20 lakh villages.

Launched on April 24, 2020, the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme uses drone surveys and Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to map rural inhabited areas and provide households with property ownership records.

While its immediate objectives are to formalise rural property ownership, reduce land disputes and improve access to institutional credit, the initiative also highlights a larger opportunity for India's digital asset ecosystem. The availability of accurate, verifiable and digitally accessible ownership records can provide an important foundation for the eventual tokenisation of physical assets.

Why verified ownership records matter for tokenisation

Real-world asset tokenisation involves representing rights or economic interests in physical or financial assets through digital tokens on a blockchain or other distributed ledger infrastructure. These assets can include real estate, bonds, commodities, infrastructure assets and other forms of investments.

However, the technology itself cannot establish whether an underlying asset has a legitimate owner, whether its title is disputed or whether the person offering it for tokenisation has the legal authority to do so.

This is where reliable digital records become essential.

For tokenisation to work at scale, the underlying asset must first be identifiable, its ownership must be verifiable, and the associated rights and liabilities must be clearly documented. Without these foundations, creating a digital representation of an asset does not necessarily establish the validity of the rights represented by that token.

In this context, initiatives such as SVAMITVA address an important part of the infrastructure required for future asset tokenisation. By using drone-based mapping, ground verification and property cards, the scheme is working towards creating more structured records of rural property ownership.

It is important to distinguish this from tokenisation itself. SVAMITVA property cards are not blockchain-based tokens, nor does their issuance automatically make properties eligible for tokenisation. Rather, they represent an important step towards building the underlying information infrastructure that could support such developments in the future.

From property documentation to financial accessibility

The economic significance of reliable property records is already becoming visible through their use in institutional lending.

According to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, 16,614 loans amounting to ₹1,769.56 crore have been sanctioned using SVAMITVA property cards across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

This demonstrates how formal documentation can help convert previously difficult-to-verify property ownership into an asset that can be considered by formal financial institutions, subject to applicable lending requirements.

The same principle is relevant to tokenisation. When ownership information is reliable and accessible, it becomes easier for financial institutions, technology platforms and other market participants to assess the underlying asset and structure financial products around it.

In the longer term, tokenisation could potentially enable fractional economic participation in certain asset classes, improve transaction transparency and create opportunities for broader investor participation. However, these outcomes would depend on appropriate legal structures, regulatory clarity, investor protection and market infrastructure.

The role of digital infrastructure in building a tokenised asset ecosystem

The progress of SVAMITVA also reflects a broader shift in India's approach to digital governance. Technology-led initiatives are increasingly creating structured datasets that can support financial inclusion, public administration and economic activity.

For an asset tokenisation ecosystem, this kind of digital infrastructure needs to extend beyond the creation of ownership records. It must also include reliable verification mechanisms, updated information on ownership transfers, identification of mortgages and other encumbrances, dispute-resolution processes and clear legal recognition of the rights being represented.

Land ownership, in particular, presents additional complexities because property laws and registration processes differ across states. A digital property record must therefore be assessed alongside applicable state laws, registration documents and other relevant legal requirements before it can support any tokenised transaction.

The next stage will involve connecting reliable asset records with regulated financial and technology infrastructure. This could include mechanisms for digital identity verification, secure record management, smart-contract-based transaction processes and appropriate oversight of platforms facilitating tokenised assets.

Building the foundation before scaling tokenisation

India's tokenisation ambitions will depend not only on blockchain adoption but also on the quality of the underlying assets and the reliability of the records supporting them.

The SVAMITVA initiative offers an example of how large-scale digitisation and verification can address some of the foundational issues associated with physical asset ownership. Its immediate contribution is to rural governance and financial accessibility, but its broader relevance lies in demonstrating the importance of trustworthy digital records.

As India's digital financial ecosystem evolves, the ability to establish, verify and maintain ownership information could become an important differentiator in the development of real-world asset tokenisation.

Ultimately, tokenisation is not simply about converting an asset into a digital token. It is about ensuring that the rights represented by that token are genuine, identifiable and enforceable. In that sense, building reliable digital records may be among the first steps towards making India's physical assets ready for a more digitally connected financial ecosystem.