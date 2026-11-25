Financial fraud is becoming increasingly sophisticated, with scammers using digital arrest scams, fake investment links and digital currency transfers to target victims. As fraudsters find new ways to evade detection, banks are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen their security systems. According to Dr Devraj Sanyal, Head of AI and Data Sciences at the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, the challenge is not just identifying known scams but also detecting suspicious patterns that have never appeared before.

Speaking to WION during a session titled ‘Trusting the Machine: AI and the Future of India’s Financial Flows’ at India Blockchain Week in Mumbai earlier this month, Sanyal explained how fraud networks are adapting to the systems designed to identify and prevent financial crimes. He cited an unusual example of people allegedly sending agents to banks, encouraging them to take banking recruitment examinations and secure jobs. The alleged objective is to understand the rules and mechanisms used by anti-money laundering and fraud risk management systems.

By learning what triggers alerts, fraudsters can potentially find ways to avoid detection. This has created a constant cat-and-mouse game between financial institutions and fraud networks. As banks improve their detection systems, fraudsters continue to modify their techniques.

Tracking the transactions

Sanyal identified digital assets as one of the emerging channels through which money obtained from digital fraud is leaving India's financial system. He explained that the process often starts when victims are targeted through digital arrest scams, fake investment opportunities or fraudulent links. The money is then transferred through multiple bank accounts before being converted into digital currency and moved out.

This presents a significant challenge for financial institutions. Once funds leave the traditional banking system and enter cryptocurrency networks, tracing their ultimate holder can become difficult. However, the movement of money across different accounts and platforms can also provide valuable intelligence. Such transaction patterns may help identify links to fraudulent activities. Sanyal also emphasised the importance of collaboration between agencies, including initiatives involving the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), to identify suspicious patterns and connect information from different sources.

How your behaviour could reveal a financial scam

Behavioural analysis is emerging as another layer of fraud detection, helping financial institutions look beyond conventional security measures such as passwords and one-time passwords (OTPs). Sanyal referred to what are known as BioCatch signals. These systems analyse how individuals interact with their devices while conducting financial transactions. This can include typing patterns, the pressure or speed of interaction and even changes in eye movement.