Cybercrime is no longer limited to isolated hackers operating behind computer screens. It has evolved into an organised, borderless industry, driven by artificial intelligence, encrypted communication and increasingly sophisticated financial networks. “From my perspective, at this point, I think the criminals are winning,” said Kaushal Bheda, Director of Pelorus Technologies, while discussing the growing challenges posed by cybercrime.

Another cybersecurity expert, Nisha Kant Ojha, warned that delays in assigning responsibility and obtaining the necessary clearances could allow stolen funds to disappear before authorities can act. Madhukar Pandey, ADG Maharashtra Police, cybersecurity expert Nisha Kant Ojha, and Kaushal Bheda spoke to WION about how criminals are exploiting technology, the growing complexity of investigations and whether law enforcement agencies can keep pace.

The experts participated in a session titled ‘Policing the Invisible: AI, Cybercrime and Digital Assets’ at India Blockchain Week in Mumbai earlier this month.

Are criminals winning the cyber war?

Bheda offered a blunt assessment of the current situation: “From my perspective, at this point, I think the criminals are winning.” He pointed out that artificial intelligence, deepfakes and encrypted applications have significantly increased the capabilities of criminal networks. Cybercrime, which was once largely associated with individual hackers, has expanded into organised operations involving fraud factories, ransomware and cyber slavery. However, Pandey, ADG Maharashtra Police, noted that while AI is creating new opportunities for law enforcement, it is also opening up additional avenues for fraud. He cited a case in Hong Kong in which an accountant reportedly transferred more than a million dollars after receiving a deepfake video call impersonating the company's chief financial officer.

A vegetable vendor, a fake identity and a digital trail

Pandey highlighted the complexities of cyber investigations by recounting an incident from his time overseeing Maharashtra Cyber and the Economic Offences Wing. Investigators were examining fake loan app cases and initially traced a phone number used to contact victims through WhatsApp. Their investigation led them to a vegetable vendor who owned basic burner phones but had never used WhatsApp. This left investigators facing a dead end.

Police then examined the IP addresses associated with the WhatsApp calls. However, the callers were using virtual private networks (VPNs), making their calls appear to originate from different countries. The breakthrough came when investigators discovered that the original IP address had briefly become visible during one of thousands of transactions. This digital clue helped the police locate the operation and arrest around seven to eight people, Pandey said. However, those arrested were part of the calling network and had no knowledge of who was ultimately operating the larger network. The case demonstrated how cybercrime investigations can involve multiple layers, with individuals performing specific tasks without knowing who is running the operation.

The crucial window to stop digital money

The speed at which stolen money can move, compared with the time required to investigate a crime, was another key issue discussed during the session. Cybersecurity expert Ojha emphasised that the first two to three hours after a cyber fraud are critical. Delays resulting from coordination between agencies and banks can allow stolen money to move beyond immediate recovery. By the time responsibility is debated and the necessary clearances are obtained, the funds may already be gone, she warned.