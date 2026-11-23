Anthropic raised a record $107.3 billion through its IPO, which valued the American AI company at about $1.5 trillion. But it could be staring at a debt problem. The San Francisco-based firm's IPO filing shows nearly $900 billion in future purchase commitments, mostly for compute power, data centres and other infrastructure. Analysts call this "hidden debt" that does not sit on the balance sheet as borrowing. Anthropic's actual debt stood at $6.2 billion as of 30 June 2026, but the firm is increasingly leaning on debt markets through multibillion-dollar chip-financing deals. This is to pay for the compute needed for its leading AI models. Blackstone, an anchor investor in one of those deals, now expects Anthropic's debt to be rated junk after the IPO, according to a Financial Times report. What does it mean?

Behind the hype, Anthropic remains unprofitable

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by a group that left rival AI firm OpenAI, is still unprofitable. It posted an operating loss of more than $8 billion in 2025, which narrowed to $693 million in the first half of 2026. It has huge cash reserves post-IPO, but revenue growth is offset by massive spending.

Investor confidence in the company's viability as a sustained operation is being tested.

What is a junk bond, and how will it affect Anthropic?

Bonds rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch and Baa3 or above by Moody's are investment grade, seen as having adequate to strong capacity to repay. Those rated BB+ , or Ba1 at Moody's, or below is speculative grade, also called high-yield or junk. Junk-rated bonds are a sign of higher default risk.

Issuers must pay substantially higher credit spreads – a risk premium – over and above the yield on government securities. For Anthropic, this could mean rising annual interest expenses.

The investor base will be narrow, as many institutional investors are restricted from buying or holding speculative-grade bonds.

This means fewer willing lenders and a rising cost of debt, public or private, for Anthropic.

Large, low-cost borrowing will be hard to come by. This is when the firm wants to raise capital to fund multi-year compute contracts.

Anthropic's debt is expected be rated as junk

Anthropic's bonds will likely be rated in the double-B range, the top tier of junk. The Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) already assigned it a BB+ issuer rating in June 2026, one notch below investment grade. The big three agencies – Moody's, S&P and Fitch – had not published ratings as of the latest reports.

The company continues to report operating losses. Rating agencies weigh the scale of its fixed outflows against the still-unproven durability of the free cash flow needed to service long-term debt. The spending is mainly for data centres, compute equipment and cloud capacity, as per Anthropic's exchange filings. This financing runs up to 20 years. About 80 per cent of an earlier $518 billion tranche of these commitments is locked in and non-cancellable, meaning the monies will have to be paid back regardless of actual usage.

This is a mismatch between growth trajectory and the magnitude of locked-in future spending.

If Anthropic revenue falls short of its largely non-cancellable compute bills, it might end up borrowing more at junk-level rates to meet the obligations. This could lead to a debt spiral: taking more debt to service existing debt.