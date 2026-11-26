The Indian High Commission in Colombo has been sending groups of Sri Lankans from different professions and walks of life to India to see what good practices can be replicated by them back home, said Indian High Commissioner in Colombo, Santosh Jha, adding that it is actually just what Indian diplomats are told by the government to do when they go abroad.

Replying to a question from WION’s Foreign Affairs editor Siddhant Sibbal on how India is helping Sri Lanka in building its unique identity card and how it will help the Sri Lankan economy, the High Commissioner said at the WION Digital Sri Lanka Summit on Thursday that the assistance is financial primarily.

“When an effort in Sri Lanka to find a vendor who can implement it did not succeed, a request came from them that we should do the selection process. We now have a vendor who will be working for the government of Sri Lanka,” the high commissioner revealed.

Sri Lanka is the first country where an Aadhaar-like platform, a unique digital identity platform, is being rolled out at a population scale, and it can become a model for other countries to adopt, he added.

“Now, talking about how it will help Sri Lanka, I think there is nowhere else to look at it as the impact that Aadhaar has brought about in India. I mean, whether it is the ease of living for the citizens, whether it is delivery of programmes, the transparency that is involved, or the whole innovation ecosystem that has been built on it.”

“It has also benefited our startup programme, and there has been an upsurge in startups in India. We have 250,000 startups and 130 unicorns. All this is something that I think Sri Lanka can hope to replicate.

Replying to a question on what the Indian mission has been doing when it comes to innovation and the Atal Tinkering Lab and their importance for Sri Lanka’s digital journey, the high commissioner said that the India-Sri Lanka Innovation Forum has been facilitated by the mission. “It is a response to the yearning of the Sri Lankan entrepreneurs who partner with India or are trying to build their own businesses in the country, and they want to work in collaboration with us, and therefore, the idea actually came from there. And it is a pretty autonomous organisation. We are helping them with setting up meetings, sometimes even with the agenda. But beyond that point, it is something that is operating on its own. And it can also generate ideas for bilateral cooperation, expanding them to new areas.”

“About the Atal Tinkering Labs, we have actually a programme in Sri Lanka that we have been implementing since last year, which is sending groups of Sri Lankans from different professions and people from different walks of life, including agriculture, dairy farmers, and cybersecurity experts, to India to see what is happening in India, what we are churning out in India. There are things that we are really doing well. And when they see that, there is a yearning for bringing those best practices to Sri Lanka. And we support that."

“And it is not an abnormal thing to do. In fact, we as diplomats are tasked by the Indian government to do the same for India. We go around scouting for the best practices, the most advanced technologies, the investors, and every single economic technological opportunity that we can see. And to try and see how you can have it in India, replicated in India,” he added.

"We launched the Atal Tinkering Lab just earlier this month in Nalanda College in Sri Lanka. And it was something of a moment for me because I had never seen a tinkering lab. So, my first exposure to this lab was in this country. And when I saw the enthusiasm of the students who were working on it, it was really quite pleasing.”

“There is now a desire to replicate this in other schools around Sri Lanka, even in remote areas in the upper country, as they call it, the plantation area in Sri Lanka,” he added.

On being urged to share how he has seen the India-Sri Lankan relationship move in his term at the high commission, Mr Jha said that it has been a very eventful tenure of about three years.

“Sri Lanka itself went through a political transition that was unimaginable if you look back 10, 12 years back, and to see that despite the economic crisis and the transition in political terms that we have seen. And our relationship is not just stable; it is actually growing, and that it has never been better before is certainly, in totality, the greatest satisfaction. There have been beautiful, poignant moments, personal moments which I experience within the country when I travel around."