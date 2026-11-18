US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday sought to reassure Americans that there was no evidence connecting a series of recent outages and technical failures across the country or indicating that they were caused by malicious actors. While travelling with President Donald Trump in Asia, Rubio said the administration had found no reason to believe that disruptions affecting government agencies and private companies were connected or involved cyber hackers, criminals or a foreign government.

“We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation state, with a malign actor of any kind,” Rubio said. His statement came amid criticism of the White House over a series of disruptions affecting air travel, workplace operations, banking services and classified government communications.

White House faces calls for greater transparency

Karoline Leavitt, Trump's former press secretary, said the administration needed to provide a clearer explanation of what it knew about the incidents. “What I would say to the White House is transparency is key,” Leavitt told Fox News. She suggested that Trump or another senior administration official should address the issue after the president returns from Asia to reassure the public.

She later praised the White House for arranging an interview with director of national intelligence Jay Clayton, who said the government was not treating the disruptions as a cyberattack. “Looking very diligently across the landscape, we are not seeing this as a cyber attack incident,” Clayton said in an interview with Fox Business Network. Clayton attributed the disruptions to organisations upgrading their security systems and encountering unexpected technical difficulties.

In a separate interview with CNBC, he said government institutions and private companies had been upgrading their computer systems around the same period. “Many people are patching their systems. They know that their legacy systems have vulnerabilities. They're outdated, they don't work well with new systems. It is time for an upgrade across our digital infrastructure. And as you patch and upgrade your systems, taking them down and bringing them back up, there are things like this that happen,” he said.

Multiple outages affect key US services

The disruptions started last Thursday when Microsoft email and other tools experienced outages, affecting millions of workers. Microsoft attributed the problem to an earlier network capacity upgrade. The following day, a router upgrade was blamed for an outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), resulting in a nationwide ground stop and flight disruptions. On Monday, customers reported difficulties accessing online accounts at several major financial institutions and the money transfer service Zelle.

JPMorgan Chase attributed the problem to a software bug and said it was not related to a cyberattack. United Airlines also reported an internal system outage that delayed departing flights, although the issue was subsequently resolved.

On Tuesday, the National Security Agency (NSA) experienced a disruption after an internal network used for classified communications went offline during routine maintenance.

The incident affected NSANet, an internal classified network used by agency employees. The NSA said some internal systems had been affected but that its mission-critical capabilities remained operational. “The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance,” the agency said, adding that its infrastructure had multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations.