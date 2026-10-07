/US mourns with Nigeria as Tinubu declares three days of national mourning over Ondo air crash

The United States Mission in Nigeria has offered its condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those killed in the Nigerian Air Force crash in Ondo State. In a post on its official X account on Tuesday, the mission said Washington stands with Nigerians and remains committed to the two countries' security partnership.

The aircraft, an ATR 42 designated NAF 931, was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it crashed in the Igbokoda area on Monday. NAF's Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said no survivor had been found.

President Bola Tinubu declared three days of national mourning and ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast across the country, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga. In a message to Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke and the service's personnel, the President described the moment as painful for the Armed Forces and the nation, and said the sacrifice of those lost would not be forgotten.

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Tinubu said the Chief of Air Staff had briefed him, and that he had directed the Air Force to begin a thorough investigation immediately, to establish the cause and prevent a recurrence. He also commended the Air Force for activating search and rescue at once, and praised first responders and the Ondo State Government for their support. Aneke separately ordered a comprehensive inquiry, and NAF urged the public to avoid speculation and respect the privacy of the bereaved families.

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A register has been opened at Air Force Headquarters in Abuja for senior officials, diplomats, security chiefs and other well-wishers. NAF has also released the names of those on board. The Defence Headquarters said military personnel and some relatives were on the flight. Various reports indicated that the aircraft came down in a swampy creek, which complicated rescue efforts.

However, The official casualty figures differ. NAF's statement counted 25 people, five crew and 20 passengers, while The presidency's earlier statement referred to 25 passengers and seven crew members. According to sahara reporters, The 20 passengers were identified as Flight Lieutenant TL Lazarus; Flight Lieutenant M Akinloye; Flying Officer IM Adeshina; Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F; Master Warrant Officer Matini BA; Warrant Officer Nuhu FS; Flight Sergeant James RB; and Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI.

Others were Sergeant Ani AE; Sergeant Izibenikien SI; Sergeant Alafuka C; Sergeant Mbadugha AN; Lance Corporal Ugwuba FC; Lance Corporal Eledan GE; Mrs Ezeh Nneka; Godstmine Tarabina; Joy Micheal; Sunday Micheal; Ukeme David; and Gideon Omotola.