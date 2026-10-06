/US launches largest denaturalisation drive, Indian-origin man among 40 targeted

US Department of Justice on Monday launched its largest denaturalisation effort in modern history, against 40 individuals, including an Indian-origin man. These 40 individuals are accused of engaging in foreign government, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated sodomy. The Indian-origin man has been identified as Balwinder Singh. He is a California resident and is facing a complaint in California's Eastern District Court.

"Today's announcement marks the largest denaturalisation effort in modern history," Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

According to the Justice Department, Balwinder first applied for immigration status in 1992, under one identity and secured permanent residency in 2003 under another. He naturalised in 2009 under the fraudulent second identity. Fingerprint records eventually linked both identities.

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"Fingerprints establish that Singh submitted both applications," the department said. "The complaint alleges seven counts for his numerous misrepresentations and unlawful acts that adversely reflect his moral character."

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Another one among the 40 is Jinchao Wei, a China-born former US Navy sailor. Wei enlisted in 2021 and by February 2022, began conspiring to sell classified military information to Beijing. In May 2022, he gained citizenship under the accelerated provisions for people who complete honourable service in the US armed forces. He was convicted in August 2025 of committing espionage and the unlawful export of defence-related technical data, and sentenced to 200 months in prison and dishonourably discharged from the Navy.

According to the US Department of Justice, the broader administrative drive includes individuals originally hailing from Pakistan, Mexico, Cambodia, Nepal, Afghanistan, and India. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, a naturalised US citizen's citizenship may be revoked and the certificate of naturalisation cancelled if it was obtained illegally, or through concealment of a material fact or wilful misrepresentation.

Assistant Attorney General Brett A Shumate, who heads the Justice Department's Civil Division, said: "Every single one of these individuals lied their way into US citizenship." He added: “This administration will continue to pursue the largest denaturalisation effort in department history to restore trust and integrity in US citizenship. Our message is clear: the United States will not tolerate deception in the naturalisation process.”