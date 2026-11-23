US has taken 1389 unaccompanied Indian children into custody since the beginning of the financial year 2023. According to the US Customs and Border Protection Authority, none of these children has been repatriated. However, the number of unaccompanied Indian children has decreased sharply over the years; the same was the case for unaccompanied children of all nationalities.

According to US Customs and Border Protection, there were 730 in FY23, 517 in FY24, 91 in FY25 and 51 in FY26. Only two cases were recorded in October 2026, the first month of FY27. Nearly all of the 1,389 were therefore apprehended in FY23 and FY24.

The decline mirrors the trend for all nationalities. The US recorded about 1.1 lakh unaccompanied children in FY24, 29,584 in FY25 and 9,190 in FY26.

People familiar with US immigration networks told the newspaper that stricter enforcement and faster deportations are likely behind the drop. Earlier reports described families sending children alone as so-called "green card bringers" to improve relatives' chances of legal status. That practice appears to have declined.

According to the Times of India, Kadi, a Gujarat-based businessman, was deported from the US in 2012, and said his 17-year-old son has been living in Texas with religious communities and is afraid to attend his asylum hearings because he is afraid he will be caught and deported.