/US Coast Guard finds debris from missing air ambulance, six onboard still not found

The US Coast Guard on Sunday (local time) has found debris of Ontario air ambulance jet that went missing while flying from Bermuda to Boston, with the six people on board. While the US Coast Guard have located the debris, the six people onboard are still unaccounted for. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told the Coast Guard on Saturday night (local time) that it had lost contact with a Gulfstream G100 with the tail number C-GRJP. The US Coast Guard launched an air and surface search after it was reported about the incident. The Coast Guard confirmed that the plane carried four Canadian nationals and two Bermudian nationals.

"Coast Guard search crews located a debris field that has been confirmed to be associated with the missing aircraft," it said. “Crews are continuing to search for the six people who were aboard the aircraft,” it added in the statement.

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According to initial information an aircraft, a Gulfstream G100 which was Ontario-based medical transport aircraft was carrying a patient and a family member escort along with four crew members. The aircraft was registered under Canada-based Latitude Air Ambulance, which works with global insurance companies, governments and other organisations to provide medical evacuation and repatriation services. The company flagged that it went missing around 1:30 am (1530 GMT). Company spokesman Clarence Togeretz confirmed that the jet was on an active Medevac operation, transferring a patient to an area hospital.

However, the aircraft is not official Ontario air ambulance. Joshua McNamara, a spokesperson for Ornge, which provides air ambulance services for Ontario's provincial health-care system, said the flight was not an air ambulance transport for Ontario.

Emergency contact before getting lost



Meanwhile, Nantucket Memorial Airport spokesperson Preston Harimon said in a statement that the airport, which is located in Massachusetts, was informed the aircraft had reportedly declared an emergency before it lost contact. “Details regarding the circumstances of the incident remain unconfirmed,” Harimon said. “Nantucket Memorial Airport will not speculate on the cause of the event.” The rescue operations are still underway to locate the passengers.

Timeline of the incident