/Four vanished over the Bahamas: Bermuda Triangle mystery turns tragic

Four people died after a small aircraft disappeared shortly after taking off from Great Harbour Cay in the Bahamas, bound for South Florida. Air traffic controllers lost contact with the aircraft near Andros Island. The bodies were later recovered. The tragedy has revived speculation about the Bermuda Triangle, the legendary region broadly associated with waters between Florida, Bermuda and Puerto Rico. The legend was fuelled by famous cases such as the disappearance of U.S. Navy's Flight 19 in 1945. Over the decades, theories ranging from magnetic anomalies to methane eruptions, aliens and Atlantis have been proposed. The Bermuda Triangle remains one of the world's greatest legends. But the ocean itself may be mystery enough. Watch this explainer video on Bermuda Triangle.