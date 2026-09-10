/Aircraft with four aboard disappeared over Bermuda Triangle. They have been found dead

A small plane disappeared over the Bermuda Triangle earlier this week, a region in the Atlantic notorious for being the point where aircraft and ships vanish mysteriously. The five-seat Piper PA-34 was carrying a Florida couple and their two grandchildren from the Bahamas. They were returning to Miami when the aircraft lost contact with air traffic control. It was being piloted by Mario Lamar, the 80-year-old grandfather, who was accompanied by his wife, Lili Lamar, 79, and their grandchildren, Sofi Sosa, 28, and Christian Sosa, 22, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

ABC News reported that the plane left Great Harbour Cay in the Bahamas around 11:15 am on Monday for Miami Executive Airport. They were found dead on Tuesday after the plane crashed near Andros Island, the Bahamas’ largest island. The region falls in the Bermuda Triangle, which is known for being the place where ships and planes disappear under mysterious circumstances.

The family stated this after recovering the bodies of their loved ones.

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They wrote, "It is with profound sadness that we confirm all four of our family members have been found deceased." They added that the relatives “located our loved ones and had to bring them aboard their own vessels.”

Lamar had been flying planes for 40 years

Family members told Fox 35 Orlando that the Lamar couple owned a home in Great Harbour Cay in the Bahamas and regularly flew there. Lamar had 40 years of flying experience and was returning after spending Labour Day weekend in the Bahamas. Sofi Sosa texted her parents when they left. Her uncle filed a flight plan which showed the expected time of arrival of the plane. It lost contact with ATC at 11:04 am. The family alerted authorities when they could not reach anyone on the plane.

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