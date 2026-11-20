UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has arrived in Brussels on Friday (Nov 20) for the EU-UK Summit. Burnham and the EU's top officials are set to announce deals to ease trade and youth mobility at a Brussels summit in what is seen as the first step towards rebuilding ties after Brexit. Brussels said that the deals coming into force would be conditional on reaching an agreement to cut university fees for EU students in Britain. Since coming to power, British PM Burnham has criticised the previous leaders for spoiling UK's relations with Europe and has even hinted about rejoining the bloc one day.

So what will happen in Friday's summit?

In the Brussels summit, UK and EU negotiators—led by Burnham, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President António Costa—agreed on the framework for three key sectors deals, though their implementation faces a major hurdle. They are Youth Mobility Scheme, food and drink trade and emissions trading. Under the youth mobility scheme, 100,000 young people (under age 30) from the EU is allowed to live, work, and study in the UK for up to three years, with reciprocal rights for the same number of young Britons in the EU. Under food and drink trade, the deal scraps routine border checks on British food and agricultural exports in exchange for the UK aligning with certain EU sanitary and phytosanitary standards. Under emissions trading, both sides agreed to align their Emissions Trading Systems (ETS) and energy border mechanisms to reduce costs for carbon-intensive industries and protect heavy industry.

The major stumble for negotiators in the deal for is the tution fee. The EU insisted that European students pay domestic UK tuition rates (£9,970) rather than the UK's compromise offer of roughly £12,000. Both sides agreed to defer the tuition dispute for six months, but final decision on it is still awaited. Moreover, the three sectoral agreements will not formally enter into force until the tuition issue is resolved.

How is this a step towards reversing Brexit?

For now, the summit and the deal is a much smaller step towards help reversing Brexit. In fact, it might just be a reversal of ties with EU after a decade of Brexit. Burnham argues that the three sectoral deal will help fix some of the damage Brexit inflicted. "Britain and Europe share values, interests and a global neighbourhood. In a more dangerous world, we are stronger together. A closer partnership with Europe is good for working people, good for Britain and good for Europe," a statement from Burnham said as he arrived in Brussels. Though the UK PM said last week that he will initiate a discussion with EU partners about options for long-term relationship after the summit, but his future course of action may or may not be decided on the basis of how these sectoral deals and its negotiations pan out.

Burnham is currently fixed on this strategy because polls now regularly indicate most Britons regret Brexit and would vote to re-enter the bloc if a referendum was held tomorrow. But it also invites the ire of opposition Conservatives and hard-right Reform UK party of Nigel Farage -- who will give his own press conference in Brussels on Friday. Moreover, Burnham's hints are not enough to convince EU officials. One senior EU diplomat told AFP: "I doubt he'd take the risk of a major step that would be so radioactive. He'll probably keep on trying to nibble away around the edges to improve ties -- and we are open to have as close a relationship as possible." Another EU diplomat told The Independent: “Clarity is what we need more than anything from the UK. Don't come back until you know what you want...”

Can Brexit be reversed?

Brexit cannot simply be reversed or cancelled under the European Union's existing legal framework. Since the UK formally left the bloc in January 2020, it would have to apply for membership afresh under Article 49 of the Treaty on European Union, rather than revoke its earlier withdrawal under Article 50. This means the UK would have to follow the same accession process as any other country seeking to join the EU, with the unanimous approval of all 27 member states.

The process would begin with a formal membership application, followed by negotiations covering 35 policy chapters of EU law, known as the acquis communautaire.

The UK would have to demonstrate that its laws, regulations and standards comply with EU requirements. Once negotiations are completed, the European Parliament would need to approve the accession treaty, while all 27 member states and the UK would have to ratify it under their respective constitutional procedures. This could take several years and would require significant political consensus on both sides.

Rejoining would also not guarantee Britain the same privileges it enjoyed before Brexit. The UK would likely have to give up its previous budget rebate and special opt-outs, including exemptions from the euro and the Schengen Area. New members are generally expected to commit to adopting the euro once they meet the required conditions. Britain would also have to accept the EU's four freedoms — the free movement of goods, services, capital and people. Brussels could additionally seek assurances that there is broad public and political support for membership to prevent another withdrawal in the future.