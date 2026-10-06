/Trump blames France unrest on ‘out-of-control migration’ and 'Islam'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday blamed the French “out-of-control migration” for the ongoing unrest within the country. He pushed the global Islamophobic conspiracy theory that the country is being absorbed by “Islam”. Trump made similar remarks at the United Nations General Assembly speech last month and blamed the global assembly for contributing to "uncontrolled migration".

"What's happening in France is nothing less than out-of-control mass migration. This isn't about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country!" Trump said in a post on the Truth Social platform.

Trump's remarks come against the backdrop of the students' protest in France, which French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu described as the ​most violent school protests in decades. Demonstrations have swept across France; at least 215 teenagers and 85 school staff have so far been injured in clashes, "the heaviest toll in decades paid by the school system". His office said more than 700 police officers were also hurt.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Former German spy chief August Hanning arrested on espionage charges

Far Right misinformation campaign

According to France 24, several other conservative leaders have made similar remarks, including Alex Jones of the US and Tommy Robinson of the UK. US far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has shared lengthy video compilations with undated and unverified visuals claiming that France is experiencing an "anti-white civil war", with “dead bodies everywhere”, without any evidence. No deaths have been reported to date in the current protests. UK Far-right activist Tommy Robinson shared old videos claiming evidence of a “green/Islamic holy alliance”; he tactfully shared some genuine videos along with some unverified ones, claiming that what is happening in France would spread to other countries.

Western structural pressure

These protests began in September in the deprived suburbs of Paris over a poor education system, and soon shifted from localised school grievances to what many are calling a broader class rebellion. The French government is facing a severe debt crisis; to manage the crisis, the government is introducing billions of euros in sweeping public spending cuts and a salary freeze. Similar protests were also seen in Spain over the housing crisis, which prompted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call for a snap election.

The whole of Western Europe is undergoing structural pressure on its budget, along with demographic decline. Now it has been pushed to the edge by the ongoing supply shock and inflation due to the US-Iran war. Many political analysts suggest that US fiscal discipline points to a similar future of civil unrest in Washington.