The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) on Thursday (May 22) arrested a man from Varanasi who was allegedly spying for Pakistan. The accused, identified as Tufail, was reportedly sharing sensitive and confidential information about India to Pakistan.

Hours after Israeli embassy shooting, woman shot at outside CIA headquarters in US

A woman was shot at outside the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Virginia's Langley on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing reports.



Several feared dead after small plane crashes into San Diego neighbourhood, homes & cars on fire

Several people are feared dead after a small private plane crashed into military housing in the southern California city of San Diego on Thursday (May 22).



‘Hamas is not enemy, every child in Gaza is’: Israel minister's BOLD remarks stir controversy

Former Israeli lawmaker Moshe Feiglin has sparked a row over his recent remarks on Gaza and Israel’s military operation, saying every child in Gaza is an “enemy”.



MEA confirms Jaishankar-Muttaqi call; reaffirms India-Afghanistan friendship

In a first minister-level outreach to the Taliban administration in Afghanistan, India's external affairs minister S. Jaishankar held a telephone conversation with the acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.



'Pakistan gives birth to terrorism': Know Anupama Singh, the Indian diplomat who exposed Islamabad’s lies

Anupama Singh, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has gone viral after delivering a scathing rebuttal to Pakistan during a session at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva.



One month of Pahalgam: Operation Sindoor, 100 terrorists killed and probe continues - Here's how India battled Pakistan-backed terror

Today, one month has passed since Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, claiming the lives of 26 people, including one local. Following the attack, India retaliated by launching Operation Sindoor.



Drugged, raped passengers: Japanese taxi driver suspected of raping 50 women; 3,000 videos, photos found on his phone: Report

A former taxi driver has been arrested by the Japanese Police on Thursday on suspicion of drugging and raping a woman passenger and he may have sexually assaulted up to 50 women, AFP reported citing local media.



Exclusive: From being the 'Laapataa Ladies' to finding herself at Cannes, actor Nitanshi Goel describes her experience

Phool Kumari is at Cannes! Two years after making her Bollywood debut with Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and delivering a breakout performance as the innocent young bride Phool, Nitanshi Goel has walked the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025.'

IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal edits Instagram post caption amid RR exit rumours

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal took his time but changed the caption of his latest Instagram post amid rumours of him exiting the franchise following IPL 2025. Jaiswal’s RR failed to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs; they lost ten out of the 14 contested matches, collecting just eight points.