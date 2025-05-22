Drugged, raped passengers: Japanese taxi driver suspected of raping 50 women; 3,000 videos, photos found on his phone: Report

A former taxi driver has been arrested by the Japanese Police on Thursday on suspicion of drugging and raping a woman passenger and he may have sexually assaulted up to 50 women, AFP reported citing local media.

The police found around 3,000 videos and images of him sexually assaulting around 50 women in his taxi and at his home, local media Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily and Jiji Press reported.

The 54-year-old former driver was arrested after he sedated a woman with a sleeping pill and took her to his home, AFP reported.

"He got a woman, then in her 20s, to take sleeping pills, which caused her to lose consciousness, took her to his home, and committed an indecent act, which he filmed," a Tokyo police spokesman told AFP. Moreover, as per local media reports, traces of sleeping pills were detected in the victim's hair.

He was then arrested on "suspicion of non-consensual sexual intercourse and violation of the law on punishment of filming of sexual parts," the spokesman added.

Moreover, the footage found on the man's phone and other devices were from 2008, as per the reports.

Last October, he was arrested on suspicion of drugging another woman and robbing her of $280, however was later released before being taken into custody again in December.

As the investigation continues, authorities are trying to identify and contact the women shown in the videos. The case has further drawn significant public concerns in Japan.

