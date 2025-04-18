After four days of investigation a Special Investigation Team (SIT) aided by 8 crack teams arrested a man who had allegedly raped a woman in an Intensive Care Unit of a popular hospital in India's Gurugram city in Haryana state. The investigating team scanned through 800 CCTV cameras installed at the hospital before nabbing the accused, Deepak, a resident of village Badhauli in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Friday (April 18).

Other than scanning through the CCTV footages the SIT also questioned hospital staff to get to the 25-year old accused, who was working as a technician at the hospital for the past five months.

The hospital in a statement released on Friday said, "We have been informed that the police have identified a suspect who has been taken into custody in connection with the ongoing investigation concerning allegations of sexual assault on a patient. On the basis of information provided to us by the police, we have suspended the suspect employee."

Woman raped while on ventilator

The air hostess, who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram on April 6 claimed she was sexually assaulted by Deepak while on ventilator support.

The 46-year-old woman said her condition did not allow her to resist the advance and also claimed that two nurses were present in the room when the incident took place.

The woman was admitted to Medanta hospital on April 5, and was put on ventilator due to her poor health condition for more than a week. The alleged assault reportedly took place on April 6.

A case in this regard was registered at the Sadar Police Station on April 14. Following the complaint, the hospital a day later acknowledged the allegation and said it would fully cooperate with the police in the investigations.