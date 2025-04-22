TRIGGER WARNING: Sensitive content. Reader discretion is advised

Advertisment

A couple in Wisconsin are facing legal action after it was revealed that the man sexually assaulted his partner's two-month-old baby while the mother helped him. It is reported that the two planned the assault even before the baby was born. Skyler Klassen admitted to the police that he had assaulted Madison Bishop's 2-month-old daughter, People reported.

According to a criminal complaint, the 22-year-old was arrested on April 9 after the Madison Police Department found child sex abuse material on his phone. At the time, there was an active warrant out of Nevada against Klassen regarding child sex abuse material.

Advertisment

Also Read: Controversial statements by Indian courts on sexual abuse cases: Women say 'sensitisation necessary'

The police found disturbing content on his phone of the baby. There were photos of the infant's genitals and a video showing Klassen digitally penetrating the baby, as per the complaint. The police also found graphic text messages shared between the couple hinting at their plan to abuse the baby. The assault is believed to have happened on April 7.

Their messages further detailed their plans of sexually assaulting the baby once she was born, as per the complaint. The couple also frequently shared child sex abuse material with each other.

Advertisment

Man charged with incest

The 21-year-old woman was also taken into custody on April 15 after the revelation of their plans. Madison Bishop has been charged with one count each of first-degree child sexual assault and failure to protect a child. Meanwhile, Klassen faces four counts of sexual exploitation of a child, four counts of possession of child sex abuse material, one count of first-degree sexual assault, and one count of incest.

People on social media are enraged to learn of a couple that planned the rape of their own baby. A user wrote, "Nasty demon minded sickos", while another added, "Everyone does not deserve to have children."

Another user stated, "This is beyond sad and trifling, just imagine hearing this poor baby screaming with everything in their little tiny body."