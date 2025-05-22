Former Israeli lawmaker Moshe Feiglin has sparked a row over his recent remarks on Gaza and Israel’s military operation, saying every child in Gaza is an “enemy”.

During an interview aired on Israeli TV Channel 14, the far-right minister said, “The enemy is not Hamas, nor is it the military wing of Hamas. Every child in Gaza is the enemy. We need to occupy Gaza and settle it, and not a single Gazan child will be left there. There is no other victory.”

Feiglin’s remarks echo the stance taken by several far-right Israeli leaders, who called for an increase in Israeli settlements in the West Bank and along the Gaza border.

Earlier this week, Israel announced plans to take “full control” of Gaza, launching operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’, which was condemned by the UK, France, Spain, Canada and Qatar.

‘Killing babies as a hobby’

Feiglin’s comments came after retired IDF deputy chief of staff Yair Golan accused Israel of “killing babies as a hobby.”

“Israel is on the way to becoming a pariah state, like South Africa was, if we don’t return to acting like a sane country. A sane country does not fight against civilians, does not kill babies as a hobby, and does not engage in mass population displacement,” said Golan.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit back at Golan, saying that his remarks were “wild incitement” and “blood libel”.

According to data released by the Palestinian Education Ministry in April 2025, over 17,000 children have died in the Gaza Strip since the war began in October 2023.

Israel allows food into Gaza after 2 months

On May 19, Netanyahu’s office announced that it had agreed to allow a “basic amount of food for the population” in the Gaza Strip to prevent a “hunger crisis”. This comes after a two-month-long aid blockade and as Israel ramps up its largest ground offensive in weeks.

Tel Aviv claimed that its blockade — in place since March 2 — was aimed at forcing concessions from the Palestinian militant group Hamas.