Israel fires warning shots at diplomats in West Bank, video shows them running for cover. Watch

A group of 25 diplomats visiting Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday (May 21) was threated with warning shots by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). According to reports, the diplomatic delegation strayed from a pre-approved route during their visit due to which the IDF resorted to the firing.

In the video that has now emerged on social media, the diplomats can be seen rushing back to their cars in panic abandoning their media address.

WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video

According to BBC, bullets were fired into the air "to distance them" and for abandoning an authorised path.

The IDF in a statement said the diplomats had "deviated from the approved route" and that it "regrets the inconvenience caused" by the incident.

The incident has led to condemnation of the Israeli military from countries like Spain, Egypt, France, Turkey, Ireland and Italy. Diplomats and ambassadors from 31 nations were part of the delegation. These countries have now called for an investigation and explanation for the act.

The IDF has, however, initiated an investigation into the incident and said that it would speak to representatives of the nations involved and update them on the development.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) had organised the visit to help evaluate the humanitarian situation in the area.

Two Israeli embassy staffers gunned down

Meanwhile, in a separate incident two Israeli embassy staffers were gunned down late on Wednesday (May 21) outside a Jewish museum in Washington allegedly by a Chicago man identified as Elias Rodriguez. Remembering the two Israeli embassy staffers, Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the US, said that they were a "beautiful couple." The Israeli ambassador was reportedly not at the museum event at the time of the shooting.



Leiter revealed that the man purchased a ring earlier this week to propose his girlfriend. "The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem," Leiter said.

