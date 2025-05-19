Israel has agreed to allow food into the Gaza Strip, but only a "basic amount". This comes after a two-month-long aid blockade and as Israel ramps up its largest ground offensive in weeks.

The decision, as per reports, comes amid mounting international pressure to lift the total blockade imposed over two months ago.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, in a statement, said that the "basic amount of food for the population" aims to prevent a "hunger crisis" could not develop in the Gaza Strip.

Also read | Israeli air strike destroys Hamas TV building

"Israel will authorise the entry of a basic amount of food for the population to ensure that a hunger crisis does not develop in the Gaza Strip", it said.

Such a crisis could derail its military objectives, it said, adding that Israel would "act to prevent Hamas from seizing this humanitarian aid".

Tel Aviv claimed that its blockade — in place since March 2 — was aimed at forcing concessions from Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Since the start of the blockade, UN agencies have warned of critical shortages of food, clean water, fuel, and medicines.

Last week, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, a critical ally for Israel, also acknowledged that a "lot of people are starving", vowing "we're going to get that taken care of".

Citing Marwan al-Hams, director of field hospitals at Gaza's health ministry, AFP reports that "57 children have died in Gaza as a result of famine" since the blockade began on March 2 — though the news agency said it could not independently verify the figure.

Also read | Israeli army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

The announcement of basic food being allowed follows a dramatic escalation as the Israeli military on Sunday launched "extensive ground operations throughout the northern and southern Gaza Strip", saying it was deploying forces in "key positions" to defeat Hamas and free hostages.

Over 50 people were reportedly killed in Israeli airstrikes Sunday alone, including civilians sheltering in tents in Al-Mawasi.

Speaking to news agency AFP, Warda al-Shaer, a grieving survivor, said, "All my family members are gone. There is no one left".

"The children were killed as well as their parents. My mother died too, and my niece lost her eye."