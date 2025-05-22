The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) on Thursday (May 22) arrested a man from Varanasi who was allegedly spying for Pakistan. The accused, identified as Tufail, was reportedly sharing sensitive and confidential information about India to Pakistan.

A resident of Varanasi, Tufail is learnt to have been in touch with several Pakistani nationals and sharing intelligence that could compromise national security.

As per reports, he used to share videos of Maulana Shah Rizvi, leader of Pakistan's banned terrorist organisation, Tehreek-e-Labbaik, in WhatsApp groups. Also, he shared messages calling for 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', the revenge of Babri Masjid and implementing Shariat in India.

UP ATS also said that the accused is believed to have distributed WhatsApp group links in Varanasi that facilitated communication between local individuals and Pakistani networks. The UP ATS is currently probing the full extent of Tufail’s activities and network.

Officials said that during the investigation, it was reportedly found that Tufail was allegedly sharing photographs of sensitive locations including Rajghat, Namo Ghat, Gyanvapi, the railway station, and the Red Fort with contacts in Pakistan.

This story is developing.



