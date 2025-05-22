Phool Kumari is at Cannes! Two years after making her Bollywood debut with Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and delivering a breakout performance as the innocent young bride Phool, Nitanshi Goel has walked the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025.' Interestingly, life has come full circle for Phool. Fans would recall that after the release of Laapataa Ladies, AI had imagined Phool's character at the Met Gala, another major international event that everyone eagerly waits for. However, this time, it's real, and an experience that a 17-year-old will never forget.



Overwhelmed and full of gratitude after attending the event and walking the red carpet at Cannes, Nitanshi called it both, ''nerve-racking and magical at the same time while speaking exclusively to WION.



WION: What’s the most special thing you felt when you walked the red carpet in that stunning black gown?



Nitanshi Goel: Walking the red carpet at Cannes in that black gown felt surreal, like time slowed down just for a second. The most special feeling was this overwhelming sense of gratitude. Being surrounded by global storytellers I admire, in a place that celebrates cinema with so much love, made it all feel magical. I remember thinking about the journey, the people who’ve supported me, and the dreams that led to that moment. It was emotional, empowering, and something I’ll hold close to my heart forever.



WION: The toughest and easiest things at Cannes for you? Was it more nerve-racking or magical? Or both at once?



Nitanshi Goel:It was definitely both nerve-racking and magical at the same time! The toughest part was probably managing the pace of it all — the schedule moves fast, and there’s so much happening at once. But the easiest and most heartwarming part was meeting fellow creatives from all over the world. Everyone was there for the love of cinema, and that made every interaction feel natural and inspiring. There were moments I felt a bit overwhelmed, but they were always followed by a spark of pure magic, like watching a brilliant film or having a conversation that reminded me why I love what I do.

WION: If you could freeze one second from your Cannes experience forever, which one would it be?

Nitanshi Goel:If I could freeze one second, it would be right at the top of the red carpet stairs. I paused, took a deep breath, and just soaked it all in. That one moment, where the world felt still, held so much emotion. It was a mix of pride, excitement, and deep thankfulness. I wasn’t thinking about cameras or anything external, just fully present, feeling connected to the moment, to my roots, and to the dream that brought me there. That second was everything.



WION: How did you pick that iconic outfit—and how did it make you feel?



Nitanshi Goel: The gown was chosen with so much thought and love. My team and I really wanted something that felt like me — elegant but effortless, something that spoke without shouting. When I first saw the gown, I felt an instant calm, like, “this is the one.” Wearing it, I felt grounded and powerful. It moved beautifully, and more than the look, it was about how it made me feel: confident, proud, and very present. It felt like a quiet celebration of this milestone, wrapped in black and gold.



WION: What’s the first thing you did after walking the red carpet? - Call home, food or selfie?



Nitanshi Goel: The first thing I did was smile, a big, goofy, relieved smile, with my team and my mum. We exchanged this look like, “We did it!” After that, I couldn’t wait to call home. I just wanted to hear familiar voices, share the feeling, even if words couldn’t do justice to what I’d just experienced. Later, I did sneak in a little snack. I was too happy to remember I was hungry before that!



WION: One moment from Cannes that gave you chills (the good kind)?



Nitanshi Goel:There was this one moment, just as the sun was setting and the lights started to glow along the coastline, that gave me the absolute good kind of chills. The atmosphere was so alive, people were speaking all kinds of languages, and yet there was this shared energy for cinema. I remember looking around and feeling so connected, like I was part of something truly special. That feeling will always stay with me.