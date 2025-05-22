MEA confirms Jaishankar-Muttaqi call; reaffirms India-Afghanistan friendship

In a first minister-level outreach to the Taliban administration in Afghanistan, India's external affairs minister S. Jaishankar held a telephone conversation with the acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

With regards to the external affairs minister S. Jaishankar's telephone conversation with Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday (May 22) said, "This was a telephone conversation between the two leaders. You would have seen what we have put out. In addition, the Afghan side has also released a readout. From our side, the External Affairs Minister thanked him for his strong support on the Pahalgam terror attack, and he also welcomed the firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports..."

A statement put out by the foreign minister on X read, “Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports. Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs. Discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward.”

On trilateral talks between foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan in China, the MEA said, “We have seen some reports. I have nothing further to say beyond that."

Jaishankar and Muttaqi held diplomatic talks, first time after Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021.

The discussions aimed to bridge the gaps created by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor between India and Afghanistan. Both leaders assured each other that they would not let Pakistan create differences between their countries.

Hafiz Zia Ahmed, director of public communication at the Taliban’s “Ministry of Foreign Affairs”, made a detailed post on ‘X’ announcing that Mr. Muttaqi asked Mr. Jaishankar to help in securing more Indian visas for Afghan patients and visitors. He also urged the Government of India to help in freeing Afghan prisoners in Indian jails.

Meanwhile, an Afghan readout of Jaishankar-Muttaqi talks said both sides exchanged ideas on enhancing bilateral relations, promoting trade, and advancing diplomatic engagement.

“Foreign Minister Muttaqi referred to India as a key regional country and highlighted the historic nature of Afghanistan-India relations, expressing optimism that these ties will grow stronger,” it said.