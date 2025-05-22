Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal took his time but changed the caption of his latest Instagram post amid rumours of him exiting the franchise following IPL 2025. Jaiswal’s RR failed to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs; they lost ten out of the 14 contested matches, collecting just eight points. Since their tournament has now concluded, he took to social media to thank the fans for their support while hinting at his future.

Taking to his Instagram handle, his post’s earlier caption read, "Thank you, Rajasthan Royals, for everything. Not the season we hoped for, but grateful for the journey. On to the next challenge and whatever the future brings. YBJ 64."



The fans were quick to jump onto reading between the lines, especially about what he meant by writing, ‘on to the next challenge’ and ‘whatever the future brings,’ with several speculating his intentions to part ways with the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026.



Upon realising how quickly his post is garnering attention for all wrong reasons, Jaiswal quickly altered the caption - from ‘grateful for the journey’ to ‘continue to be grateful for our journey together, adding a tri-colour emoji after the phrase ‘on to the next challenge’, possibly referring to India’s upcoming tour of England starting June 20 in Leeds.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal was RR’s top run-getter this season, scoring 559 runs in 14 matches, striking at close to 160 (159.71). His tally, however, is almost 200 runs more than the second-best RR batter this season.

Fallout?



Amid his run-scoring spree, there was chatter about Jaiswal being unhappy with RR management for not picking him as Sanju Samson’s successor while the skipper was out with a thumb injury. Rajasthan appointed Riyan Parag to lead the team in Samson’s absence, only to see the side fall flat in IPL 2025, losing ten matches.



Meanwhile, Jaiswal will now turn his attention to red-ball cricket after the selectors picked him in the India-A squad for the shadow UK tour. The team picked (for three practice matches) also includes several Test hopefuls, led by opener Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (vice-capt & wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande and Harsh Dubey