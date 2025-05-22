Anupama Singh, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has gone viral after delivering a scathing rebuttal to Pakistan during a session at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva.

Anupama exercised India’s right of reply and lambasted Pakistan, by saying, "Pakistan breeds terrorism, cannot masquerade as its victim."

“Let us not forget the sponsors and organisers of terrorism operate from Pakistani soil. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, precise, proportionate and focused on the infrastructure of terror inside Pakistan,” she added.

Regarding Operation Sindoor, Anupama said, “We took measures to ensure their civilians are neither targeted nor harmed. Rather, only the Pakistan-trained terrorists and their well-known hideouts.”

"Pakistan also continues its false narrative regarding the Indus waters treaty, trying to obfuscate the issue. A state that breeds terrorism cannot masquerade as its victims," she said.

She also asserted that, “The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and the constitutional measures taken by the Government of India to ensure socio-economic development and good governance in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are matters internal to India. Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are internal to India.”

“Pakistan is also fabricating false stories about the Indus Water Treaty and is trying to complicate the matter,” she added.

Who is Anupama Singh?

Anupama Singh has been an IFS officer for the past nine years. Prior to this, she was in KPMG from 2012-2014, where she started as a consultant and then became senior consultant .

She finished her training in administration at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in 2014. Anupama also pursued the CFA programme from 2008-2011, with a specialisation in corporate finance, valuation, and portfolio management.



An MBA graduate in finance from the faculty of management studies, University of Delhi, she also holds a B.Tech degree in computer science and engineering from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology.