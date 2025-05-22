One month of Pahalgam: Operation Sindoor, 100 terrorists killed and probe continues - Here's how India battled Pakistan-backed terror

Today, one month has passed since Pakistan-backed terrorists attacked tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, claiming the lives of 26 people, including one local. Following the attack, India retaliated by launching Operation Sindoor.

There's a lot that has happened in this one month as India vowed to retaliate against the terrorism backed by Pakistan, which further led to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

On April 22, Pahalgam saw one of the deadliest terror attacks when four terrorists of The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran Valley.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on a visit to Saudi Arabia, cut short his visit and came back after the attack. After his arrival, set of diplomatic and military actions were announced.

Here's how India responded

A day after the attack, the Indian government suspended the long-standing Indus Waters Treaty, a landmark water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan, which was further condemned by Islamabad.

India also expelled Pakistani military advisers at the High Commission in New Delhi, while also recalling its own military personnel from Islamabad.

The Central government also reduced its staff from 55 to 30 members.

India revoked all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals and imposed a comprehensive travel ban under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.

The Indian government also closed the Attari–Wagah border crossing, the key overland trade route between India and Pakistan.

India on May 7 launched Operation Sindoor and attacked nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was launched to dismantle the networks responsible for the attack.

Later, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases, however, the Indian military foiled all the attacks on May 8,9 and 10.

On May 10, the two nations agreed on a ceasefire after Pakistan initiated the ceasefire agreement talks.