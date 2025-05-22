Hours after Israeli embassy shooting, woman shot at outside CIA headquarters in US

A woman was shot at outside the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Virginia's Langley on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing reports.

When asked, a CIA spokesperson did not confirm the shooting but said that there was a "security incident" outside the headquarters. It occurred near the agency's main gate, which was subsequently closed.

The spokesperson said that the security personnel "engaged a person" outside the headquarters gates and that the person has been taken into custody following the incident.

Reuters reported that the spokesperson refused to say whether the suspect was hit by gunfire.

Moreover, the shooting was nonfatal, and no further details about the suspect have been released.

The US intelligence agency has asked people to use alternate routes for today.

"The front gate at Headquarters is closed until further notice. Please use alternate routes for Thursday, May 22nd," CIA posted on X.

Fairfax County police said officers were dispatched around 4 am to the 900 block of Dolley Madison Boulevard in McLean to assist CIA police with traffic control after the incident.

This comes just hours after two Israeli embassy staffers were gunned down outside a Jewish museum in Washington.

Following that, US President Donald Trump condemned the killing of two Israeli embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum in Washington.

Referring to the shooting as "horrible DC killings", Trump said that the incident was "based obviously on antisemitism". Sharing his condolences for the families of the victims, he said that "hatred and radicalism have no place in USA".

According to reports, the suspect has been identified as Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old from Chicago. He reportedly shouted 'Free Palestine' before gunning down the two Israeli staffers.