Two Israeli embassy employees shot dead near Jewish museum in Washington — antisemitism suspected

Two Israeli embassy staffers were gunned down late on Wednesday (May 21) outside a Jewish museum in Washington.

The killing, as per reports, may be an act of antisemitism. The shooter has been taken into custody.

Is antisemitism the motive?

As per reports, the suspect has been identified as Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old from Chicago. He reportedly shouted 'Free Palestine' before gunning down the two Israeli staffers.

On X, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that the "senseless" killings are being "actively" investigated.

Meanwhile, condemning the killing, US President Donald Trump said that the incident was "based obviously on antisemitism". Sharing his condolences for the families of the victims, he said that "hatred and radicalism have no place in USA".

What happened?