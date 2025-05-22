US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 21) condemned the killing of two Israeli embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum in Washington.

Referring to the shooting as "horrible DC killings", Trump said that the incident was "based obviously on antisemitism". Sharing his condolences for the families of the victims, he said that "hatred and radicalism have no place in USA".

Also read | Two Israeli embassy employees shot dead near Jewish museum in Washington — antisemitism suspected

Rubio says, 'we will track those responsible'

Taking to X, Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the killings in the "strongest possible terms".

Calling the killings "a brazen act of cowardly, antisemitic violence," he vowed, "Make no mistake: we will track down those responsible and bring them to justice".

On X, FBI director Kash Patel confirmed that he has been briefed on the shooting and that they're working with the MPD "to respond and learn more". US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem condemned the killings as "senseless" and said they were being "actively" investigated.