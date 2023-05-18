Top 10 world news: US Pres Biden holds talks with Japan PM Kishida, India helps cyclone-hit Myanmar, & more

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday arrived in Japan, where he greeted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida by saying, “When our countries stand together, we stand stronger”, which is a sign of how the national security and economic alliance between the two nations have grown. In other news, Indian Navy, a regional power in Bay of Bengal and northern Indian Ocean has rushed humanitarian aid to Myanmar, parts of which have seen devastation due to Cyclone Mocha.

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday arrived in Japan, where he greeted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida by saying, “When our countries stand together, we stand stronger”, which is a sign of how the national security and economic alliance between the two nations have grown.

Indian Navy, a regional power in Bay of Bengal and northern Indian Ocean has rushed humanitarian aid to Myanmar, parts of which have seen devastation due to Cyclone Mocha. India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter on Thursday (May 18) to highlight the fact that India 'continues to be first responder in the region'.

Japanese Digital Minister Kono Taro on Thursday said that the government of Japan is seriously considering joining India's UPI payment system. Speaking with WION's correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Minister Taro said, “Japan and India are trying to promote digital co-operation."



Armenia PM Pashinyan to meet Azerbaijan's president in Moscow





Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday stated that he had agreed to a proposal submitted by Russia to hold talks with the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev next week in Moscow.

The White House announced on Thursday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be attending the US-Pacific Islands Forum meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on behalf of President Biden.

G7 meet 2023 LIVE: Japan says coordination with India 'critically important'







The G7 summit is being hosted under Japan's G7 presidency this year in Hiroshima, Japan. The summit in Hiroshima provides an opportunity for G7 leaders to demonstrate their strong commitment to upholding the international order based on the rule of law, as well as to expand their outreach to the Global South.

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refused to remain committed to the pledge made by Boris Johnson of bringing annual net migration numbers below 250,000 till the next elections, as he argued that handling illegal migration is "undoubtedly the country's priority".

The leader of the progressive Move Forward Party in Thailand, Pita Limjaroenrat, on Thursday (May 18) following a meeting with the coalition partners in Bangkok said that he was confident that he can garner enough support from rivals to back his coalition and form a stable government.

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will officially enter the 2024 US presidential race next week, media reports said citing sources familiar with the decision. It is highly anticipated that DeSantis will file paperwork declaring his candidacy on May 25, which would also coincide with a donor meeting in Miami.