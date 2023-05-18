Indian PM Modi's three nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Hiroshima, Japan for the Group of Seven (G7) Summit following an invitation by the Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida as Tokyo holds the presidency this year. He will also travel to three countries in the span of four to five days from May 19 to May 24.

The Indian PM is also expected to address sessions at the G7 on subjects like peace, stability and prosperity of a sustainable planet; food, fertiliser and energy security; health; gender equality; climate change and environment and so on.

This year’s summit of the group world’s most advanced economies will be focused on nuclear disarmament; economic resilience and security; regional issues; climate and energy; and food, health, and development.

India’s participation at the G7 summit signals “increasing recognition” that New Delhi should be a part of any serious effort to resolve global challenges including those for peace, security, development and environmental preservation, said Foreign Secretary of India, Vinay Kwatra, in a press conference.

The Indian PM is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit including a meeting with his Japanese counterpart. He is also scheduled to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.

PM Modi is set to leave for the four-day international visit where he will travel to three countries Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia where he will participate in meetings of three summits G7, Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), and Quad respectively.



Notably, the Indian PM is scheduled to have over 40 engagements with over two dozen world leaders in summits as well as bilateral meetings.

The Indian PM will then travel to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, where he will host the 3rd Summit of FIPIC jointly with Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, on May 22. He will also hold bilateral engagements in Papua New Guinea, including meetings with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae and PM Marape.

FIPIC involves India and 14 Pacific Island Countries, namely, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. Notably, Modi will be the first Indian PM to visit Papua New Guinea.

Indian PM Modi will also hold his first meeting with the New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in Papua New Guinea. The Indian PM will then travel to Australia from May 22 to May 24 following an invitation from his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Sydney for the Quad Leaders’ Summit.

PM Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with PM Albanese on May 24, marking his 5th meeting with the Australian counterpart this year. PM Modi will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders, and address the Indian diaspora at a community event in Sydney, said the MEA.





WATCH WION LIVE HERE