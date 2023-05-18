G7 meet 2023 LIVE: US President Joe Biden to visit Hiroshima for summit
G7 meet 2023: The G7 summit is being hosted by Japan's G7 presidency this year in Hiroshima, Japan. The summit in Hiroshima provides an opportunity for G7 leaders to demonstrate their strong commitment to upholding the international order based on the rule of law, as well as to expand their outreach to the Global South. The following are the primary concerns to be addressed all through the eight working sessions: Russia's aggression against Ukraine, engagement with international partners Follow the blog for all the latest updates.
nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, economic resilience and security, climate, energy and environment, food, health and development. Leaders from Australia, Brazil, the Comoros, the Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, and Vietnam have also been invited to participate in various working sessions during the summit by the Japanese chair. The G7 meet is special for India as it is the first visit to the Japanese city by an Indian Prime Minister since India conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1974.
US President Joe Biden will attempt to have a trilateral meeting with South Korean and Japanese leaders on the sidelines of a G7 conference in Japan, according to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.