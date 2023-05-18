Secretary of State Antony Blinken to attend US-Pacific Islands summit as Biden cancels his PNG trip

The White House announced on Thursday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be attending the US-Pacific Islands Forum meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on behalf of President Biden. The highly anticipated visit of President Joe Biden to Papua New Guinea was cancelled earlier this week due to the ongoing debt crisis in the United States.

President Biden, who was en route to the G7 summit in Japan, took the opportunity to call Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape from Air Force One. During the call, Biden explained the need for his sudden return to the United States to participate in negotiations with Republican opponents, with the aim of averting a potential default. Biden regrets his absence at the Pacific summit In a statement issued by the White House, it was highlighted that President Biden emphasised the United States' commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Pacific Islands. He conveyed his regret for being unable to personally attend the US-Pacific Islands Forum meeting and assured Prime Minister Marape that Secretary Blinken would represent him.

Watch: US President Joe Biden to visit Japan's Hiroshima for G7 summit × The planned visit to Papua New Guinea on Monday would have marked the first time a sitting US president visited the Pacific island nation. The Biden administration has been striving to reinvigorate US leadership in the Pacific region amidst growing influence from China. However, the president's trip to the Asia-Pacific region has been disrupted due to the ongoing negotiations with Republicans on raising the national debt limit. Quad summit in Australia also cancelled In addition to cancelling the visit to Papua New Guinea, President Biden also had to axe a scheduled meeting with the leaders of the Quad regional grouping, consisting of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, during his visit to Australia.