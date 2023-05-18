Thailand election winner Move Forward leader confident about forming new government

The leader of the progressive Move Forward Party in Thailand, Pita Limjaroenrat, on Thursday (May 18) following a meeting with the coalition partners in Bangkok said that he was confident that he can garner enough support from rivals to back his coalition and form a stable government. This comes as the party defeated the military-backed rivals who have been in power for nearly a decade, over the weekend, paving the way for a new era in Thai politics.

So far, the reformist leader of the party said that eight parties have agreed to form a coalition government with him as the prime minister. The proposed coalition would have 313 seats in the House of Representatives marking a solid majority of the 376 votes needed in the 500-member parliament.

“There is a committee and negotiation team in place to find out what I further need, the seats I need, so there is stability and no loss of balance in governing,” said Pita at a press conference following the meeting. He added, “My coalition is taking shape. And we have a very clear roadmap from today and until the day I become PM.”

This comes amid fears that despite the overwhelming majority from the people, coalition’s supporters that his military-backed opponents in the Senate could block the new administration. “The 313 votes we have in the lower house are sufficient in a normal democratic system, and we do not need to seek any more partners,” said the potential PM.

Over the weekend, MFP got 13.5 million of the popular votes followed by Pheu Thai with 10.3 million and Prayut’s United Thai Nation party at third with 4.5 million. The MFP leader had said that he sought to build a six-party coalition including Pheu Thai, which said it was ready to join, following the elections.



Thailand’s 250-member Senate was created and entirely appointed by the then-military government. Additionally, Thailand’s constitution drafted under military rule following the 2014 coup said that the lower house and the Senate must vote together to select a new prime minister.



The Harvard-educated businessman also suffered a blow, earlier this week, when Bhumjaithai who managed to win 70 seats said it would not back a PM who supports abolishing or amending the strict lesse majeste laws against insulting the monarchy, which critics say have often been invoked to stifle free speech and punishes perceived insults by up to 15 years in prison.

“That is their matter. The eight parties have a position and clarity,” said Pita about Bhumjaithai’s declaration. The formation of the new government in Thailand is still far from being formed despite a decisive opposition victory.



(With inputs from agencies)





