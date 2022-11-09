Top 10 world news: US midterm elections updates, Meta fires 11,000 employees, and more

The United States midterm elections results for 2022 are officially underway with Democrats and Republicans fighting for control over the two chambers of Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate. In other news, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg said on Wednesday that the company will be firing over 11,000 employees following a severe dip in their revenue.

US midterm election results 2022 LIVE updates |No Republican 'red wave', Democrats do better than expected

The United States midterm elections results for 2022 are officially underway with Democrats and Republicans fighting for control over the two chambers of Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate.

'Sorry to those impacted': Facebook's parent company Meta fires more than 11,000 workers

Facebook’s parent company Meta has decided to follow the examples of tech giants like Twitter and Microsoft to announce massive job cuts. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg said on Wednesday that the company will be firing over 11,000 employees following a severe dip in their revenue.

US midterm elections: Tight race makes life uncomfortable for Republicans and Donald Trump

The Republican Party went into the United States midterm elections full of confidence and with the dream of controlling both branches of the Congress – House and Senate. With President Joe Biden’s popularity going down and the country going through one of the worst inflations in recent times, it looked like an easy path for them, but the results have been less than satisfactory till now.

Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson region dies in car crash

Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of Ukraine's Kherson region dies in a car crash, officials said on Wednesday. "Kirill Sergeyevich Stremousov has died," the head of Russia-annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on messaging app Telegram. He said Stremousov was a "true fighter" and a "Russian patriot."

US midterm elections: Historic milestones marked by winning candidates in 2022

The midterm elections in the United States are underway and while the overall results may not be known for hours or even days in some parts of the country some candidates have already made historic victories.

PNB scam: Major setback for Nirav Modi as UK High Court orders his extradition to India

The United Kingdom High Court on Wednesday (November 9) ordered the extradition of Nirav Modi to India as the diamond merchant lost his appeal on mental health grounds. He is set to face fraud charges in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

Exit polls show most voters don’t want Joe Biden to run for president in 2024

The United States midterm elections are underway with the Democrats and Republicans fighting to secure a majority of the two chambers of Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate. The recent exit polls show signs of a bigger problem looming over the Dems for the next Presidential elections in 2024.

North Korea fires another ballistic missile, South identifies salvaged debris as part of Soviet-era weapon

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Wednesday. No further details about the projectile are available yet. The country has sent a barrage of missiles over the past few weeks, including an ICBM test last week.

Ukrainian President Zelensky ready to extend olive branch to Putin, but with conditions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he is ready to have “genuine peace talks” with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin but laid out certain conditions.

Finance takes centre stage at COP27, developing world seeks details

Keeping finance at the centre of the COP27 climate negotiations, a list of $120 billion in projects that investors may support to assist poorer countries cut emissions and adapt to the effects of global warming was published by United Nations experts on Wednesday.