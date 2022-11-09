Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson region dies in car crash

Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of Ukraine's Kherson region dies in a car crash, officials said on Wednesday.

"Kirill Sergeyevich Stremousov has died," the head of Russia-annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on messaging app Telegram. He said Stremousov was a "true fighter" and a "Russian patriot."

Also Read: US midterm elections: Historic milestones marked by winning candidates in 2022

Stremousov was one of the most well-known public representatives of Russia's occupation of Ukraine. He frequently made inflammatory statements on social media, with the most recent one appearing on Wednesday morning.

The specifics of the accident were not known. The regional governor's press office reportedly verified his death, according to the TASS news agency.

Also Read: 'Sorry to those impacted': Facebook's parent company Meta fires more than 11,000 workers

Russia attempted to seize Kherson, one of Ukraine's southernmost regions, as well as three other regions last month by staging, what it called referendums—dismissed by Kyiv and the West as illegal shams.

In light of the escalating Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake land taken by Russian forces in the early stages of the conflict, Stremousov had recently been advising residents to leave the western bank of the Dnipro river.

(with inputs from agencies)