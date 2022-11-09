US midterm elections: Historic milestones marked by winning candidates in 2022
Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 08:00 PM(IST)
The midterm elections in the United States are underway and while the overall results may not be known for hours or even days in some parts of the country some candidates have already made historic victories.
Democrat Wes Moore: Third-elected Black governor in US history
Democratic party candidate, Wes Moore, became the first Black person to be elected governor in the state of Maryland and the third-ever Black person to become the governor in United States history.
Moore’s victory also returns the state’s governor’s mansion to Democrats after eight years of Republican control. In this race, he defeated Republican candidate Dan Cox. (File Photo: @iamwesmoore)
(Photograph:Twitter)
Democrat Maura Healey: First female and openly gay governor of Massachusetts
Democratic party candidate, Maura Healey became the first woman to be elected to represent the state of Massachusetts as a governor and the first openly lesbian to win a gubernatorial election in the US. She defeated Trump-backed Republican candidate Geoff Diehl. (File Photo: @maura_healey)
(Photograph:Twitter)
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders: First female governor of Arkansas
The candidate from the Republican party, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, became the first woman elected governor of Arkansas. She was also the former press secretary in ex-President Donald Trump’s administration.
Sanders has won the office her father, Mike Huckabee, had held for over a decade making her the first daughter in US history who became governor of the same state as her father. She defeated Democratic party candidate Chris Jones.
(Photograph:AP)
Democrat Andrea Campbell: First Black woman elected for Attorney General in Massachusetts
On Tuesday, Democratic party candidate, Andrea Campbell, became the first Black woman elected attorney general of Massachusetts. She will be replacing the outgoing AG Maura Healey and the third woman in a row to hold the office of AG in the state. (File Photo)
(Photograph:AP)
Democrat Maxwell Frost: First member of Gen Z in Congress
The 25-year-old Democratic party candidate, Maxwell Alejandro Frost, became the first member of Generation Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) elected to Congress after defeating Republican candidate Calvin Wimbish in the state of Florida's 10th Congressional District.