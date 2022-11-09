US midterm elections: Historic milestones marked by winning candidates in 2022

Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 08:00 PM(IST)

The midterm elections in the United States are underway and while the overall results may not be known for hours or even days in some parts of the country some candidates have already made historic victories.

Democrat Wes Moore: Third-elected Black governor in US history

Democratic party candidate, Wes Moore, became the first Black person to be elected governor in the state of Maryland and the third-ever Black person to become the governor in United States history.

Moore’s victory also returns the state’s governor’s mansion to Democrats after eight years of Republican control. In this race, he defeated Republican candidate Dan Cox. (File Photo: @iamwesmoore)

(Photograph:Twitter)