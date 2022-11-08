US Midterm Elections 2022 LIVE updates | Voting begins with experts favouring Republicans

US Midterm Elections 2022 LIVE updates Photograph: AFP
The United States Midterm Elections 2022 are officially underway with the Democrats and Republicans fighting for control over the two chambers of Congress - the House of Representatives and the Senate. Right now, the Democratic party controls the House with eight more seats than the Republicans. When it comes to the Senate, both parties have 50 seats each but the Democrats once again hold the advantage due to the veto power given to Vice President Kamala Harris. With the Joe Biden government coming under a lot of pressure in the past year, a number of experts have actually predicted a good outing for the Republican Party in the elections.
WION brings all the LIVE updates from the United States Midterm Elections 2022 -
Nov 08, 2022, 08:21 PM (IST)
The US House of Representatives, the lower house of the parliament, has 435 seats in total. Currently, Democratic Party holds a narrow lead with 220 seats to Republicans' 212. Three seats are currently vacant.
US Senate, the upper house, has 100 seats in all. Currently, Democrats and Republicans have 50 seats each. Democratic Party holds a wafer-thin majority with Vice-President Kamala Harris holding the casting vote in case of a tie.
Nov 08, 2022, 08:09 PM (IST)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky urges the United States to remain united, as questions hover over American support for his country following midterm elections to determine control of the US Congress. "I call on you to maintain unwavering unity, as it is now, until that very day when we all hear those important words, we have been dreaming of ... Until we hear that peace has finally been restored. Democracies must not stop on their way to the victory," he said in a recorded address, receiving the US Liberty Medal.
Nov 08, 2022, 07:48 PM (IST)
Voting has officially started in the US midterm elections with several states experiencing decent turnouts till now. One of the major factors which will decide the outcome of the elections are the 8.3 million young Americans who will cast their ballots. While polls have shown a strong Democratic tilt in the age group, a low turnout has work in the favour of the Republicans.