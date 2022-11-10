US Midterm Elections 2022: Dead lawmaker wins the election for Pennsylvania State Representative

Markets and people alike are awaiting the official results of the US Midterm elections with bated breath. The question remains; who will win this race, Democrats or Republicans? While we may not know that for sure at this moment, we do know who is winning the seat of Pennsylvania's State Representative.

The answer may come as a surprise. A state lawmaker who passed away from cancer last month, according to news sources citing preliminary results has been reelected, that too in a landslide win.

As per AFP, on October 9, lymphoma claimed the life of Democratic state legislator Tony DeLuca, who had served as the US lower house's representative for a Pittsburgh suburb since 1983.

However, at the time of his death, it was too late to remove his name from the ballot for the nationwide US congressional elections that were held on Tuesday.

So the elections went on with his name still in the race. As per the preliminary results based on the counting of around 98 per cent of the ballots, DeLuca retained his seat with 86 per cent votes.

Following the win, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party took to Twitter and said "While we're incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see the voters continue to show their confidence in him and his commitment to Democratic values by reelecting him posthumously."

DeLuca's victory has prompted a special election that will take place at a later time, even though his opponent, Green candidate Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, received more than 14 per cent of the vote, reports the Guardian.

(With inputs from agencies)

