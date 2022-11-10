Compared to the 2020 presidential elections, US midterms saw less misinformation, but it was there

While scores of social media posts tried to raise questions on democrat victories in the US Mid Term elections, the misinformation didn't come close to the "firestorm" that was Joe Biden's presidential victory in 2020.

As per Reuters while back in 2020, then-President Donald Trump encouraged false stories about election fraud on Twitter; this time around significantly less notable/well-known people did that.

Watch | US Midterm Elections and its global impact

Some people on Twitter Inc and Meta Platform's Facebook have expressed concerns about the Arizona election results, citing voting machine issues and sluggish counting, but without the same results.

Trump's allegation in 2020 sparked a violent siege of the Capitol, due to which he was even prohibited from using the platform.

Also read | US President Biden says Twitter owner Musk's relationship with other countries 'worthy of being looked at'

The Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project, which is keeping an eye on social media, says that some people are promoting the notion that "Democratic success was the result of widespread fraud, but they don’t have much to hang it on".

As Mike Caulfield, a research scientist at the University of Washington and member of the Election Integrity Partnership consortium puts it, "There's a bunch of balls frozen up in the air and we're just wondering when they are going to come down or if they have disappeared for good."

Also read | US Midterm Elections 2022: Dead lawmaker wins the election for Pennsylvania State Representative

Reuters reports that according to the consortium election officials' and online disinformation experts' attempts to refute false information distributed on social media appeared to have been more successful than in 2020, however actions by social media services have "been patchy".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.