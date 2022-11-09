US Midterm elections: Cher, Selena Gomez, Harry Styles reveal who they are voting for

Midterm elections are underway in the US and several celebrities have already shared on which candidate they are supporting this year. From Harry Styles to Chris Pratt to Cher to Selena Gomez to Katy Perry, - celebs have chosen their candidates and extended their support on social media.



On Sunday, Chris Pratt backed billionaire Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles race for mayor.



Caruso, was previously registered as a Republican. He is facing Congresswoman Karen Bass in Tuesday's midterms. Bass is in her sixth term representing the 37th Congressional District following re-election in November 2020. Bass and Caruso are running to replace termed-out mayor Eric Garcetti.



During a concert in Austin, Texas, Harry Styles endorsed Democrat Beto O'Rourke for Texas governor during the sold-out show that O'Rourke attended.



Meanwhile, Katy Perry on Monday shared that she too had voted for Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor. "l am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm," she captioned her selfie on Instagram.

Singer Selena Gomez took to her Instagram story on Monday to share that she is supporting Beto O'Rourke. Selena wrote, "I had the pleasure of meeting Beto O'Rourke a few years ago and was so impressed by him. For those of you in my home state of Texas, please vote for him!"



Rob Schneider took to Twitter on Monday to endorse Arizona Republican candidate Kari Lake.



"My family left California & moved to the free state of Arizona because individual liberties were trampled in the guise of liberalism which was just disguised authoritarianism," his tweet said. "The lives of Americans have been made more difficult under these Dem run states. I’m voting for Kari Lake," Schneider concluded.



Comedian and TV host Jimmy Kimmel, who has been a democrat supporter, stated on Friday that he was supporting Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in her tight re-election bid against Republican candidate Adam Laxalt.

Another Democrat support, John Legend extended his support to Stacey Abrams for governor of Georgia.

"Georgia voters: I am campaigning for Stacey Abrams for Governor! We’ve seen how hard Stacey has worked for ALL Georgians," Legend tweet read. "So now, let’s make history on November 08. VOTE!"

Legend also voiced his support for Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan. Ryan took to Twitter last month to share a video of Legend asking people to vote for the politician.



Cher is endorsing not one but two political candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. Cher endorsed Kathy Hochul for governor of New York and Catherine Cortez Masto for Senate.



"In this election, what happens in Vegas won't stay in Vegas," Cher said in her video. It will affect the entire country," she said in her endorsement video for Cortez Masto.