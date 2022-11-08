White House vows 'unwavering' and 'unflinching' support for Ukraine, even if Republicans win midterm elections

As mid-term elections loom the horizon, the White House on Monday said that the United State's support for Ukraine's war efforts will be "unwavering" even if Republicans were to win the elections.

Talking to reporters Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the support will be unwavering and unflinching.

"We are confident the United States' support will be unflinching and will be unwavering."

Watch now | Gravitas: Will Republicans turn the tables in US Midterm Election?

However, Republicans have expressed concerns about the level of expenditure the US is bearing on Ukraine's behalf.

There won't be a "blank check" for Ukraine if the Republicans take control of the House of Representatives, said Kevin McCarthy, who could end up as speaker if Republicans take the edge.

Despite opposition from hard-right members sympathetic to the previous president Donald Trump, the Republican base as a whole supports Ukraine's battle against Russia's invasion.

Also read | North Korea claims US persistently spreading a groundless 'rumour of arms dealings' between it and Russia

Republicans who have been influenced by Donald Trump have criticised the magnitude of US aid to Ukraine, which includes an $11.2 billion request from President Biden and the $40 billion that was unanimously approved in May.

However, not all Republicans think that way. The head of the Senate's Republican party, Mitch McConnell, as per AFP has vowed to go further than Biden and expedite the acquisition of weapons, including ones with a greater range.

Also read | US Midterms: Twitter boss Elon Musk asks Americans to vote for 'Republican Congress'

Meanwhile, Mike Pence, who served as Trump's vice president, recently took direct aim at opponents of arming Ukraine.

As per Reuters Republicans would be able to suspend funding to Ukraine if they had control of Capitol Hill. However, as per the report, they are more likely to cut down or scale down the flow of economic and military help to Kyiv.

The outcome of certain close contests, as well as who will control Congress, may not be known for days or even weeks, according to experts.

According to the US Elections Project, which keeps track of early voting, more than 43 million Americans have already cast their ballots, either in person or by mail.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.