Amid US midterms, North Korea fires another ballistic missile

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Wednesday. No further details about the projectile are available yet. The country has sent a barrage of missiles over the past few weeks, including an ICBM test last week. Experts fear that Pyongyang could be preparing for its first test of a nuclear device since 2017.

The attack comes as US holds its midterm polls to decide who controls the two chambers.

Seoul's spy agency had earlier warned that Kim Jong Un might conduct a long-expected nuclear test while US goes to polls.

"North Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile towards East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

Japan also confirmed the launch in a tweet that read the North "has launched a suspected ballistic missile".

Earlier, North Korea had fired a short-range ballistic missile that crossed the de facto maritime border and landed near the South's territorial waters. US and South Korean warplanes have been holding large scale joint air drills called Vigilant Storm. Pyongyang has shown anger about the drills and described them as "aggressive and provocative".

(With inputs from agencies)