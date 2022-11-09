US midterm elections: Tight race makes life uncomfortable for Republicans and Donald Trump

The Republican Party went into the United States midterm elections full of confidence and with the dream of controlling both branches of the Congress – House and Senate. With President Joe Biden’s popularity going down and the country going through one of the worst inflations in recent times, it looked like an easy path for them, but the results have been less than satisfactory till now.

When it comes to the House, the Republicans were projected to cross the necessary 218-mark, but the lead was far less than predicted. Without a comfortable cushion of at least 10 seats, the Republicans will once again be forced to look for bipartisan support on certain key promises.

The story is even worse when it comes to the Senate race as the battle seemed for a close finish with Democratic candidate John Fetterman pulling off a sensational win over Dr Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. The loss means that once again, the Senate can be headed for a 50-50 split and that means that the Vice President Kamala Harris will continue to tilt the scale in the Democrats’ favour.

The defeat of Dr Oz was also a signal of a bigger concern – the performance of the candidates handpicked by former President Donald Trump. The scene was not much different in Arizona where Kari Lake, a vocal denier of the 2020 election results, seemed all set to lose to Katie Hobbs in the governor’s race while in Michigan, Trump-endorsed Republican Tudor Dixon faced a similar fate.

The other Trump-backed candidate in Arizona – Blake Masters – was also trailing in the Senate race and while JD Vance successfully defeated Democratic candidate Tim Ryan in a much-publicised senate race in Ohio, the numbers are not looking good to justify Trump’s endorsements.

With the Republican Party not performing as well as the projections, a dark shadow has currently settled over Trump’s expected presidential campaign announcement. With a slim lead in the House and a potential loss in the Senate, the Republican Party has placed themselves in a tricky situation and with Trump’s endorsements under the scanner, the Democrats will have a lot to take from the polls.