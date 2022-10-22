Top 10 world news: Ukraine alleges ‘massive attack’, Xi Jinping cements power, and more

Following reports of assaults on energy infrastructure that caused power outages across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Saturday (October 22) that Russia had launched a "massive attack" on Ukraine overnight. In other news, Chinese President Xi Jinping effectively ensured an unprecedented third term in office by solidifying complete control of the Communist Party as its Congress ended on Saturday (October 22).



Click on the headlines to read more:

Volodymyr Zelensky claims Russia launched 36 rockets at Ukraine, over a million households without power

Following reports of assaults on energy infrastructure that caused power outages across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed Saturday (October 22) that Russia had launched a "massive attack" on Ukraine overnight.



China's Xi Jinping further cements power as Communist Party's 20th Congress closes

Chinese President Xi Jinping effectively ensured an unprecedented third term in office by solidifying complete control of the Communist Party as its Congress ended on Saturday (October 22).

Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy's first woman Prime Minister

Italy's right-wing leader Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as the nation's Prime Minister on Saturday (October 22), becoming the first woman to lead an Italian government. Meloni guided Italy's right-wing government since World War II.



UK's economic outlook downgraded to 'negative' from 'stable': Moody's

As the UK political crisis deepens, New York-based credit rating company Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the country's economic outlook from 'stable' to 'negative'.

Iran again rejects Ukraine drone claims, slams West over 'provocative approaches'

Tehran on Saturday (October 22) warned against using "provocative approaches" after some of the European countries called for a UN investigation into Iranian drones being allegedly used by Russia in the ongoing Ukraine war.

UK: Rishi Sunak takes an early lead in PM race, gets backing of over 100 MPs

Late Friday, the British Conservative Party politician Rishi Sunak took an early lead in the latest race for the party leadership by becoming the first contender with more than 100 MPs backing him up. This comes after United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation earlier this week after just 44 days in office.

Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to Category 3 expected to make landfall in Mexico over the weekend

On Saturday, Hurricane Roslyn forming off the coast of Mexico turned into a major category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall on the country’s west coast over the weekend. Meanwhile, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a warning as well as urged authorities to get residents to safety.



A 44-day stint as PM, putting UK economy into turmoil, entitle Liz Truss to $129,000 a year

There is again a mad rush for the post of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, with intense lobbying and campaigns having started for the keys to 10 Downing Street, and why not, the chair brings along huge benefits.



India: At least 15 killed, 40 injured as bus crashes into truck on highway in Madhya Pradesh

At least 15 people have been killed and 40 others injured following a bus accident in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (MP). Reports suggest that the passenger bus was headed for Uttar Pradesh when it collided with a stationary truck between 10:30 pm to 11:00 pm (local time) on Friday.



As ISRO GSLV Mk3 rocket zooms towards South Pole, Indian ship 'Sagar Nidhi' will keep track of it

India's Ocean Research Vessel 'Sagar Nidhi' will be maintaining a close watch on the flight path and post-launch mission status of the country's heaviest rocket, the GSLV Mk3. Shortly after launch from India's Spaceport on the Eastern Seaboard, the rocket will be zooming towards the south pole and overflying the Indian Ocean.