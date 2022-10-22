China's 20th Communist Party Congress closes: Xi Jinping further cements power

Chinese President Xi Jinping effectively ensured an unprecedented third term in office by solidifying complete control of the Communist Party as its Congress ended on Saturday (October 22).

The twice-a-decade congress concluded with China's ruling party's approval of a sweeping reshuffle that saw several top officials resign and appointment of new allies.

Xi is all set to clinch a third five-year leadership term as party general secretary. The 69-year-old will become the most powerful leader in China since Mao Zedong, who established the People's Republic.

The new leadership will be unveiled at around noon (0400 GMT) on Sunday, shortly after the first meeting of the new Central Committee.

ALSO READ | Joe Biden says his wife wants him to run for president again

According to a unanimously adopted resolution on amendments to the party charter, delegates subsequently supported a call requiring all party members to "uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole."

Xi as general secretary will allow him to enter a third term as China's president. It is due to be announced during the government's annual legislative sessions in March.

Just before the closing ceremony, around 200 top party leaders that make up the Central Committee were chosen. According to a list of the group's representatives, four out of the party's Standing Committee's seven members were involved.

WATCH | China: Former President Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress

Hu Jintao was escorted off the stage

The gathering, attended by 2,300 party delegates, was meticulously planned, but an unusual incident happened.

Hu Jintao, the former leader, was escorted out of the closing ceremony in an unexpected move that disturbed the proceedings in the Great Hall of the People. The 79-year-old who was seated next to Xi in the front row appeared reluctant to get up.

So far, Chinese authorities didn't provide any official statement regarding the incident.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.